Super Bowl Sunday kicks off with lots of fog, mild temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether your Super Bowl Sunday means an outdoor barbecue or an indoor takeout feast, Central Florida's forecast will probably work out in your favor.

Sunday morning began with thick layers of fog that lingered across Central Florida. Remaining fog will dissipate through the mid-morning.

"After the fog, the clouds will be locked in tight," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "We will get maybe a few peeks of sunshine at times."

Highs will range from the low 70s over northern zones to the upper 70s closer to Orlando and Melbourne. An isolated shower or two is possible, but overall rain coverage will stay around 10 percent.

Cokinos urged boaters to use caution on the water. Seas will average between 3 and 5 feet, with a very high rip current risk in place. The risk will be in place for a few days at local beaches.

"Be safe and stay near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

Those heading to parties before the Super Bowl's 6:30 p.m. kickoff will feel temperatures in the low 70s.

"Make sure to bring a light jacket," Cokinos said. "After the game, it will be a tad cooler outside in the mid-60s."

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Patchy fog will form again into early Monday morning. Some spots could see dense fog develop through the mid-morning.

"Plan on a little extra drive time on your morning commute," Cokinos said.

Patchy fog will be around every morning through the midweek. Highs will stay in the upper 70s until Wednesday, when Central Florida will warm up with highs near 80 degrees.

