System in tropics bringing more wet weather to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A system in the tropics is bringing more wet weather to the Orlando area Thursday.

The surface low, which is currently over the northwestern Caribbean and the Yucatán peninsula, is producing organized showers and thunderstorms. The area of low pressure will continue to move west-northwest across the Yucatán and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

As the system moves over land it will have a hard time developing into much of anything, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

"Currently, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a zero chance of developing within the next two days and a 10 percent chance of developing within the next five days," Bridges said.

Once it moves into the warmer waters of the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico, it will encounter some upper-level winds that will also make it difficult for it to become organized.

Meanwhile, Bridges said Central Florida can expect to see more of the afternoon storms that have been present lately, with rain chances continuing each afternoon through Father’s Day weekend.

Expect some strong storms today by 3 PM! Here's #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/NsCES9wnHU — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 14, 2018

"Expect rain chances at 40 percent for Thursday and Friday," Bridges said. "Most of the rain and storms that we will pinpoint on Thursday and Friday will come after 2 p.m."

Similar to the storms seen earlier this week, some could be strong, with lightning, strong wind gusts near 50 to 60 mph, as well as heavy downpours that could lead to some minimal localized flooding.

Some drier conditions will work their way into the Orlando area in time for the weekend, but some showers are still possible.

"This doesn’t mean we will not see rain," Bridges said.

There will be a lower coverage of rain Saturday and Sunday , which is Father's Day, at 30 percent. Rain chances will remain at 30 percent for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures will also reach highs a bit above average throughout the next several days, Bridges said.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 91 degrees.

Temperatures Wednesday warmed to 92 degrees.

Expect a high of 93 degrees Thursday and in the low 90s Friday, through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.