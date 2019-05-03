LIVE RADAR: System off Florida to bring more rain to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see more spotty showers Friday due to a system in the tropics that's being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

"We continue to pinpoint that trough of low pressure moving along the coast of Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The bulk of the rain will eventually push up to the north and east and away from Florida altogether."

Orlando will see a high of 87, with a 60% coverage of rain.

The trough, which has a 10% chance of tropical development, will move along the Carolina coast.

Rain chances are lower Saturday at 30% as most of the moisture pulls away from Central Florida.

This low will push away from Central Florida late tonight. pic.twitter.com/FdpLgWVIO3 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 3, 2019

"A new front approaches from the north, bringing rain chances to 50% Sunday and 40% Monday," Bridges said. "There will not be a big change in temperatures along the front."

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend.

There will be a moderate rip current risk at the area beaches through the weekend.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. The first named storm of 2019 will be called Andrea.

