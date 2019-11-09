Taurids & Transit: Space to put on a show Monday

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Don't be alarmed! Fireballs are just very bright meteors or shooting starts and the Taurids are known for producing these. The Taurids don't produce the quantity of meteors as the Perseids or Geminids, but they make for it in quality.

The Taurids typically burn slower and brighter than the other annual meteor showers, which make them easier to see. The Taurids only produce about 10 meteors per hour, but offer a decent chance to see fireballs.

The Taurids appear to fall out of the constellation Taurus and are broken up into sections. The southern Taurids appear to originate toward the bottom of Taurus and peaked Nov 5. The northern Taurids peak Monday, but activity should ramp up through the weekend. Any meteor you have seen or will see in this general area from late October through early December is likely a Taurid.

HOW TO SEE:

Peak: Monday night, but the shower is active this weekend.

How many: 10-15 per hour

Look southeast before midnight

Find the constellation Taurus. This will be to the right of Orion's belt.

Get away from light pollution

Let your eyes adjust at least 15 minutes.

Be patient!

No binoculars or telescopes are needed.

The weather looks pretty good for viewing through peak Monday.

The rare Transit of Mercury takes place Monday morning. Mercury will appear as a small black dot moving across the sun. All you need to know about the transit and how to view it can be found here!

