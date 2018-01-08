Temperatures begin to rebound in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days in Central Florida.

"We're starting off in the 40s and 50s on Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Some showers will linger into the evening."

Monday’s high will be 73 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Rain chances increase to 40 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday as a new boundary rolls into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the low 60s.

"The chance of rain will be 30-40 percent on Thursday and Friday and we will dry out for the weekend," Bridges said.

Highs will be near 80 on Friday.

Saturday's high will be 70.

