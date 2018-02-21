Temperatures continue to soar as Orlando area flirts with record heat

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s all about the heat in Central Florida on Wednesday.

The high in Orlando will reach 86 degrees, well above the average high of 75 on this date. The record high is 88, set in 1989.

Orlando's high was 87 on Tuesday, two degrees shy of the record set in 1988.

Sanford tied the record of 85, set in 2014.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 1.56 inches.

"So far, the fire danger remains low," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That could change as we see minimal to no rain chances for the next few days."

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the next several days. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Slight rain chances -- 10-20 percent -- creep into the forecast from Friday through Sunday.

