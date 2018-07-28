Temperatures feeling like triple digits, more rain in store for Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday is predicted to bring more heat, rain and storms to Central Florida.

While highs will settle into the low 90s, temperatures will feel like triple digits. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said partly sunny skies are set to start the day but won't stay the whole time.

Another hot and humid day ahead. Remember to drink lots of water while spending time outdoors today to prevent heat related illness. Have your rain gear ready to rock and roll for the afternoon. Rain coverage is 60%. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/PtkrFA0Msm — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 28, 2018

The forecast starts out clear for boaters and anyone venturing to the water.

"Just be ready for a stormy afternoon," Cokinos said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted to start in the second half of the day. Rain coverage is 60 percent.

"This rain could be heavy with storms that are strong and produce between 1 and 2 inches of rain," Cokinos said. " Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also in the mix."

The rain activity is expected to slow down at night, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

