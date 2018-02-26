Temperatures near 90 could set records in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Record highs are possible Monday in Central Florida, but 50s make a return by the weekend.

Orlando's high is expected to be 89 degrees, which would tie the record set in 1971. The average high on this date is 76.

Melbourne will reach a high of 86, as will Daytona Beach. The record for Melbourne is 91, set in 1939. The record for Daytona Beach is 89, also set in 1939.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s for most of the week.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain.

"Expect a 20 percent coverage of rain through Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid-80s through Thursday.

"By Friday, a cooldown will arrive as a front moves through," Bridges said. "Expect a high in the upper 70s on Friday."

Morning lows will be in the 50s through the weekend.

The yearly rain deficit stands at 2 inches in Orlando.

