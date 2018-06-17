Temperatures, rain chances predicted to rise throughout Father's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Father's Day goes on, Central Florida is expected to get hotter and rainier.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said the day will start off dry, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The day will heat up as it goes on, with highs in the upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s inland.

Cokinos predicted showers beginning after noon, mainly staying in the interior of Central Florida. Rain coverage is 40-50 percent inland and slightly less at 30 percent near the coast.

Interior central Florida will have the better rain coverage for today. This will be mainly after the noon hour. Some storms could be strong as they pass by from north to south. pic.twitter.com/o86fZKkzON — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 17, 2018

No advisories are in place on the water for mariners.

"There will be a moderate rip current risk, however. Make sure to watch out for the jellyfish," Cokinos said.

The rain is predicted to slow down Sunday night. Cloudy skies are predicted with highs in the mid-70s.



