Weather

Temperatures, rain chances predicted to rise throughout Father's Day

Highs in upper 80s, low 90s

By Samara Cokinos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Father's Day goes on, Central Florida is expected to get hotter and rainier. 

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said the day will start off dry, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The day will heat up as it goes on, with highs in the upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s inland.

Cokinos predicted showers beginning after noon, mainly staying in the interior of Central Florida. Rain coverage is 40-50 percent inland and slightly less at 30 percent near the coast.

No advisories are in place on the water for mariners. 

"There will be a moderate rip current risk, however. Make sure to watch out for the jellyfish," Cokinos said.

The rain is predicted to slow down Sunday night. Cloudy skies are predicted with highs in the mid-70s.
 

