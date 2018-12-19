Temperatures rebound to mid-70s, but possible severe weather on horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. - High temperatures will reach the mid-70s in Central Florida on Wednesday, but storms -- and possible severe weather -- are on the way.

"High pressure sitting along the eastern seaboard is providing a very light breeze out of the southeast Wednesday," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "After starting off seasonably cool in the 40s and 50s, clouds and moisture will increase from the west ahead of our next cold front."

A more active weather pattern returns Thursday as a cold front approaches the region.

Thursday's high will reach 74 in Orlando, with a 90 percent chance of rain.

"Models are indicating a few scattered showers in the morning, followed by a strong to severe line of storms moving into Central Florida by late afternoon and early evening," Campos said. "These storms could cause gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and even a risk of a rotating storm."

A flood watch will be in effect for Marion and Sumter counties starting Wednesday night.

FLOOD WATCH: In effect starting tonight through Friday morning for Marion and Sumter County. Strong storms are expected Thursday, which could produce heavy rain and even an isolated rotating storm. Details on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/cZF5L1THZz — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) December 19, 2018

"These counties could see up to 3 inches of rain through Friday morning," Campos said.

Once the front clears the area Friday morning, drier and cooler air will slide in just in time to ring in the official start of winter.

Friday's high will be 63. The average high for this time of the year is 72 degrees.

"Long-range models are showing a nice weather pattern for the holidays," Campos said "By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, highs will be running in the low 70s with minimal rain chances. It looks like the reindeer won't need their rain gear."

