Temperatures to reach upper 70s in Orlando area after fog lifts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fog blanketed portions of Central Florida on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to less than a quarter-mile in some areas.

The fog will burn off by mid-morning, with Orlando reaching a high of 77 degrees. The average high on this date is 71.

"We will see lots of sunshine after 9 o'clock," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a beautiful day."

The overnight low will be 57.

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the next several days, with highs in the 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

"A very weak cold front moves in for the weekend and increases rain chances to 30 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s both days," Bridges said.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.