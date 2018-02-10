Temps bounce back to the 80s in Orlando; some showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Orlando area woke up Saturday morning to areas of fog.
"Some areas of fog will be around through about midmorning before clearing out," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.
A dense fog advisory is in place for Flagler County through 10 a.m.
Once the fog clears Saturday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds.
A few showers are possible, with rain coverage near 20 percent. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.
Not all areas will receive rain, but those that do will experience a brief shower.
"Boating conditions aren't too bad," Cokinos said. "Mariners of small craft should use caution today as the winds pick up between 10 and 15 knots."
Seas will average 3-5 feet.
Skies will be cloudy Saturday night, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.
