Temps bounce back to the 80s in Orlando; some showers possible

Orlando area waking up to fog Saturday morning

By Samara Cokinos - Meteorologist, Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Orlando area woke up Saturday morning to areas of fog.

"Some areas of fog will be around through about midmorning before clearing out," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

More Weather Headlines

A dense fog advisory is in place for Flagler County through 10 a.m. 

Once the fog clears Saturday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers are possible, with rain coverage near 20 percent. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Not all areas will receive rain, but those that do will experience a brief shower.

"Boating conditions aren't too bad," Cokinos said. "Mariners of small craft should use caution today as the winds pick up between 10 and 15 knots."

Seas will average 3-5 feet. 

Skies will be cloudy Saturday night, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. 

