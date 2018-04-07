Temps soar, nearing 90s; severe storms to move through Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are expected to climb Saturday, warming things up again and creating a risk of severe weather in the Orlando area.

"Highs will soar to near 90 degrees today ahead of our next front, with a light southerly wind flow," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

There is 40 to 50 percent coverage of rain, with most of the wet weather moving in closer to the afternoon hours.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. A stronger line of storms is expected to slide into the region by 6 p.m.

The Severe Weather Prediction Center showed Central Florida under a slight to marginal risk of severe storms.

Threat for lightning, wind and heavy rain is in the forecast today. Strong line will enter northern zones by 6pm and moving out by midnight. #news6 pic.twitter.com/cnWngNQaKn — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) April 7, 2018

"The biggest threats today will be frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds," Campos said. "Stronger storms will begin moving into the area by 6 p.m. as the front enters into northern counties and will leave the Orlando area by about midnight."

The front will stall out near the southern portions of Central Florida, keeping the area under an unsettled weather setup.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be considerably cooler than Saturday, with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

The chance of rain stays in the forecast through Tuesday, with the coverage sitting between 50 and 60 percent.

"Skies will dry out by Wednesday, with highs finally cooling back to near normal," Campos said.

