Temps to feel like triple digits before afternoon storms roll in

ORLANDO,Fla. - The Orlando area is feeling a hot start to the end of the workweek.

"Wake up temperatures Friday morning called to near 80 degrees, with 100 percent humidity," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The warm and muggy summer weather pattern Central Florida has seen lately is expected to continue Friday, with highs sowing into the mid- to low 90s. The high humidity values will make temperatures feel as though they're in the triple digits.

By the afternoon, the chance for storms will reach 50 percent.

"Storms this afternoon will begin popping up across western counties and gradually track towards the east coast," Campos said.

Anyone planning to head to the beach Friday can expect a moderate rip current risk, with seas reaching 1 to 2 feet and a light chop.

[Double rainbows: Here's what they mean | Not all lightning strikes are equal: What type is most dangerous?]

The weekend is expected to look similar, with temperatures in the low 90s, feeling like 100 degrees, and rain chances at about 50 to 60 percent.

"We can expect more of the same weather to last through most of next week," Campos said.

Things are still not too busy in the tropics this week.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

According to the National Hurricane Center, no tropical development is expected within the next five days.

"The peak of hurricane season is still a few months away, but it's always a good time to prepare-- development or not," Campos said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.