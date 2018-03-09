Temps warming in time for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a chilly start, Friday turned out to be a sunshine-filled day with less wind and comfortable temperatures in the Orlando area.

A similar weather pattern is expected Saturday, with increased cloud cover and warmer temperatures.

There will be a bit of a chill in the air Friday night, keeping things cool under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will reach lows of 48 degrees in Orlando, 47 degrees in Palm Bay and 37 degrees in Ocala.

Saturday will see a rapid warmup and a return of moisture, bringing a slight chance of rain to the forecast Saturday night.

Highs Saturday will range 76 degrees in Melbourne and Daytona Beach to 78 degrees in Orlando.

Rain chances increase to 60 percent Sunday. Temperatures will near 80 degrees as gusty winds sweep the area.

By Monday, conditions become clearer and cooler.

