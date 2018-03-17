Temps warming up, rain chances move in for coastal areas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another perfect day to spend outside, but clouds are expected to build overnight.

Mostly clear skies and with temperatures ranging from 56 in Ocala to 59 in Orlando and 57 in Palm Bay.

There will be increasing cloud cover and mild temperatures, ranging from 81 to 82 degrees almost everywhere on Sunday.

"Most areas will be rain-free; the only exception is along the coast Sunday afternoon when wind direction shifts to the east and might blow in a coastal shower from the Atlantic," News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said.

There is a 20 percent chance of coastal rain.

"Another 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with temperatures expected in the 80s but by Tuesday the rain chance jumps to 70 percent and it's windy," Treanor said.

Cooler air returns on Wednesday, followed by a slow warming trend the rest of the week.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.