The 80s are coming, the 80s are coming; find out how long they will stay

ORLANDO, Fla. - Warmer temperatures will arrive in Central Florida on Tuesday.

"We are pinpointing drier air moving into Central Florida in the mid- and upper-levels of the atmosphere," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will translate into lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures."

The high in Orlando is expected to hit 83 degrees. The average high on this date is 73.

"Rain chances are out of the picture altogether as drier air continues to build," Bridges said. "We will see virtually no rain for the next two days."

Wednesday's high will also reach the 80s.

"Rain chances, at 30 percent, return with a new area of low pressure on Thursday," Bridges said. "Expect a 20 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday."

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

