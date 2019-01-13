Rain chances remain low Sunday as temperatures jump to 70s

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday began with temperatures significantly warmer than previous days to kick off a long-awaited weekend warmup.

"In fact, it was anywhere between 9 and 22 degrees warmer in spots," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The weekend warmup has commenced."

Dry conditions are extended, along with the return of some chilly conditions, but first, ​clouds will continue to increase overnight, and ground fog is likely in many spots. Temperatures will range Saturday night from 56 degrees in Ocala to 61 degrees in Palm Bay and 62 degrees in Orlando.

Lots of clouds are expected Sunday, but rain chances remain low. Temperatures, however, will jump to the mid- to high 70s.

A weak cold front passing through will produce a very slim chance for rain, but the cold air it brings will drop the temperatures back down into the 60s.

The week ahead looks cool and dry.

