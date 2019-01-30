This country just experienced temps more than 130 degrees warmer than parts of U.S.

Jasmin Kew relaxes in a blow up pool full of muddy tap water from the Darling River in 116 degree heat outside of Shindy's Inn on January 17, 2019 in Louth, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

As the coldest temperatures and wind chills in a generation are plaguing some of our country, some people on the other side of the world have recently dealt with record-breaking highs.

[Viewer discretion advised: Graphic photo below]

It’s hard to imagine as we bundle up, but Australia has been dealing with a heat wave since the beginning of the year, and it’s even sparked health warnings in some locations.

At least 28 places in Australia hit all-time highs last week, with some areas reaching 121 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

After some Australians had to be hospitalized due to heat-associated illnesses, the State Emergency Service declared the heat wave a threat to public safety, National Public Radio reports.

Not surprisingly, the heat has also been an issue for animals. In Central Australia, about 40 feral horses died when the reservoir from which they drink dried up.

Ranchers in the west said camels migrate from the Gibson Desert every summer, but in the last month, they’ve had to shoot at least 2,500 thirsty camels that threatened to drain their reserves for cattle.

The impact still goes far and wide, affecting people, places and events.

The Australian Open halted tennis championship matches; inmates at a correctional center rioted because their cells lacked air-conditioning; and scientists feared strong gusts of wind and dry lightning could spark fires — all due to the extreme heat.

While Australia has gotten a bit of a reprieve from the heat this week, it's still seeing temperatures barely missing the 100-degree mark.

We won't say we should be grateful for the colder weather, but a question for Mother Nature: Couldn't we just meet somewhere in the middle?

