Thunder showers to rain on Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida on Monday will see a warm day with a chance of thunder showers.

"We are pinpointing an unsettled pattern across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This pattern is much like we would see in the summer as the east and west coast sea breezes come together to fire up rain and even a couple of thunder showers. Notice that I said thunder showers instead of thunderstorms. We are not going to see a whole bunch of lightning. It will mainly be light to moderate rain, which we need across Central Florida."

Bridges said the rain is expected after 2 p.m.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.32 inches.

Orlando will see a high near 87 degrees. The average high on this date is 80.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will be 20 percent on Tuesday, with a high in the upper 80s.

"We will see off and on rain chances -- 10-20 percent -- for the rest of the week," Bridges said.

