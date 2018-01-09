Thunderstorms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - What a difference a week makes.

Orlando will see a high of 75 degrees on Tuesday, a week after an arctic blast sent freezing temperatures to Central Florida. The average high on this date is 71.

"An area of low pressure and lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to build in across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a 50 percent coverage of rain off and on throughout the day. Through the afternoon hours, there will be a few thunderstorms, with lightning and heavy downpours."

The drive to work on Tuesday morning will be wet wood light to moderate rain in most spots. Rain chances taper off to 30 percent through the evening hours.

The overnight low will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday's high will be in the upper 70s. High temperatures will be near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and Friday. Thursday's rain coverage will be 20 percent.

"Friday's rain is associated with a new front that will bring a cool-down," Bridges said.

Expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday.

Rain will be off and on today! Warming to 75! pic.twitter.com/PoIl9la8Gp — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 9, 2018

Sunday's high will be 60.

