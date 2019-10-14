Tons of sun in Central Florida on Columbus Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nice weather continues in Central Florida, with highs near 90 degrees Monday and a small chance of rain.

Tuesday's forecast will be very similar.

On Wednesday, however, rain chances jump to 30% along the coast and 40% inland.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, the average high for this time of year.

"If you're planning on spending Columbus Day at our area beaches, a high risk of rip currents remains in effect, along with a small craft advisory," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane season runs through November, but none of the current systems threaten Florida.

Tropical Storm Melissa remains several hundred miles south of Canada. It is expected to weaken and become a remnant low in the next few days and dissipate in the northern Atlantic.

An area of broad area of low pressure located just off the west coast of Africa has a 70 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours. A tropical depression will likely form from this area in the next day or so as it moves northwest.

"As it develops, forecast models keep it out over the open waters and bring it closer to the Cabo Verde Islands," Campos said.

A third area to watch is over the Caribbean Sea. This low-pressure system is forecast to move over Central America over the next couple of days.

A fourth system being monitored is a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. It has a 10 percent chance of development within the next week.

"By Wednesday, as the wave approaches the Windward Islands, upper-level winds are expected to become quite hostile for further development," Campos said.

