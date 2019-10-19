Tornado watch expires for Central Florida, improving weather

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The tornado watch that had been in effect for all of Central Florida has been allowed to expire. While the main severe weather threat has ended, an isolated tornado will still be possible through the afternoon with a few passing storms.

The steadiest and heaviest rain and storm activity will continue to wind down for the remainder of Saturday. A stray shower or storm will still be possible. Most of the region will be dry Sunday as drier air pours in behind now post-Tropical Storm Nestor, as Nestor has lost all meteorological requirements to be considered a tropical system.

Nestor will still bring storm surge and gusty winds to the panhandle of Florida as it comes ashore later Saturday.

