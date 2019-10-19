Tornado Watch issued for all of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire News 6 viewing area until noon Saturday.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. If a warning is issued, seek shelter in the most interior room of your home. Evacuate mobile homes.

Tropical Storm Nestor combined with a warm front across Central Florida is creating an environment conducive to strong thunderstorms and tornadoes. Download the Pinpoint weather app to receive warnings when they are issued.

