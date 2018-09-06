TRACKING THE TROPICS: Systems swirl as peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The peak of hurricane season is just days away, and the tropics are swirling with activity.

Florence is a major hurricane in the open Atlantic, halfway between Africa and the United States, packing 125 mph winds as it moves northwest at 10 mph.

Long-range models show Florence possibly moving toward the United States.

"There is a chance Florence could impact the Carolinas by next Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Other systems may develop

Behind Florence, a broad area of low pressure is centered a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As the system moves west or northwest across the Atlantic, it has a 90 percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Helene.

"Behind that low, there’s yet another one," Bridges said.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Friday has a 50 percent chance of development within the next five days.

It could possibly become Isaac.

The storms are lined UP! pic.twitter.com/qsz9aOrnAe — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 6, 2018

Gordon weakens

What was once Tropical Storm Gordon continues to weaken as it moves north through the United States at 8 mph.

As of Thursday morning, Gordon was centered over northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. It will continue to bring rain for that region, with maximum sustained winds at 25 mph.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances stand at 40 percent Thursday in Orlando.

The high will be 92, one degree above the average high on this date.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will be 50 percent on Friday and 60 percent over the weekend.

Orlando has a yearly rainfall surplus of 1.42 inches.

Today's #BusStop Forecast gets a B. We will see rain, but it won't be a washout at 40%. pic.twitter.com/p7wrCwdKE7 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 6, 2018

