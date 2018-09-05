Tree kills Florida child as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is still falling in Mobile, Alabama, in the wake of Tropical Storm Gordon and the power is out in places, but the lights are on at a Waffle House restaurant where factory worker Jerome Richardson was happy to get breakfast.

He said his lights went out at about 9 p.m. as Gordon moved in from the coast, and he was still without electricity as he left for work. He says he hopes he doesn't have to throw out everything in his refrigerator when he comes home from his 12-hour shift.

Driftwood and other debris on the causeway made for a hazardous trip to nearby Dauphin Island, where a storm surge submerged streets with seawater overnight.

4:45 a.m.

Forecasters say remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could cause flash flooding across parts of seven states -- as far north as southern Iowa -- in coming days.

In its latest update before dawn Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to leave total rain amounts of 4-8 inches (10-20 centimeters) in the Florida panhandle and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

The Hurricane Center says that isolated amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) will be possible in parts of the region through early Saturday.

Though Gordon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday morning, forecasters say tornadoes will still be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night in Mississippi and western Alabama.

TS Gordon's path.

3:45 a.m.

Tropical Storm Gordon spawned multiple possible tornadoes as it came ashore late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings in south Alabama and the Florida panhandle after radar indicated possible twisters associated with the storm.

There were not any immediate damage reports.

While not hurricane strength, the tropical system downed trees, flooded roadways and brought heavy rainfall as it moved inland Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Mobile cautioned that the Styx River near Elsanor, Alabama, could reach moderate, and possibly major, flood stage later Wednesday.

2:45 a.m.

A child has died in Florida in what could be Gordon's first storm-related death.

The Escambia County Sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday that deputies responded to a call that a tree had fallen on a mobile home in Pensacola. Upon their arrival they found a child deceased. The post says no one else in the home was injured. The name and age of the child were not released.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

10:00 p.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordon struck about 10 p.m.

Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.

The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm's track. Flash flood watches have been issued.

7 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.

The Miami-based forecasting center said the core of Tropical Storm Gordon was still about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi as of 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. That's also about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama.

Forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane before expected landfall sometime Tuesday night along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane Nate was the last hurricane to strike the U.S., making landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say Gordon, after some strengthening late Tuesday, now packs top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It's moving to the northwest toward the coast at 14 mph (22 kph).

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is packing 105 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 12 mph in the open Atlantic.

"Florence will likely stay out to sea," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Florence will curve to the north and stay away from Puerto Rico, but it could impact Bermuda in the coming days."

Hurricane Florence moves toward Bermuda.

There are also other areas of low pressure that bear watching.

"What will likely become Helene in the next day or so has a 90 percent chance of development within the next five days," Bridges said. "It is currently a broad area of low pressure accompanied by disorganized cloudiness and showers that are centered a couple of hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands."

And behind that system, there is a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days.

"Some development of the system is possible over the weekend," Bridges said. "Those two systems are something we have to pay close attention to."

The tropics stay active.

Orlando-area forecast

Gordon will pull moisture away from Central Florida on Wednesday, putting rain chances at 30 percent.

Expect a high of 92 in Oralndo. The average high on this date is 91.

Rain chances ramp up to 50 percent on Thursday and 60 percent on Friday and Saturday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for weather updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.