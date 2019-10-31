Record Halloween heat possible before cooldown hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are looking spooky for Halloween in Central Florida, but hang in there for a cooldown coming soon.

Trick-or-treat forecast

After a morning of patchy fog in Central Florida, high temperatures and low rain chances will once again bring the heat.

"Rain chances will be much lower into the afternoon and evening, just in time for trick-or-treating," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Record HEAT is on the way for this Halloween! pic.twitter.com/3AtSzUhUJc — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 31, 2019

Expect a 20% coverage of rain through the afternoon on Thursday. After 7 p.m., rain chances drop to only 10%, with temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s through the evening.

Cooldown coming soon

After all the heat, Central Florida deserves a blast of cooler air, right? We may actually get that soon, according to Bridges, thanks to two fronts expected to approach the area in the next couple of days.

"After weeks of fronts not making their way all the way through Central Florida, we will see these fronts move all the way into South Florida, which will lead to cooler air heading into your Friday and especially into Sunday," Bridges said.

A high of 80 degrees is expected on Friday, with only a 10% chance for rain. Rain chances increase with a secondary front by Saturday afternoon and evening for 40%. Expect a high temperature of 81 degrees on Saturday and a high of 79 on Sunday. By Sunday, rain chances are pretty much nonexistent.

Morning low temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 60s for Orlando on Sunday and Monday and into the middle of next week. Some areas in northern zones, including Marion County, could feel temperatures drop into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will gradually increase back into the low and mid-80s for the beginning of next week through the end of next week, with rain chances between 20 and 30%.

Pinpointing the tropics

Currently, subtropical storm Rebekah has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving east at 17 mph in the open Atlantic. According to Bridges, it is not expected to impact the United States.

