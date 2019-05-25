Triple-digit temps possible for Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready. The heat is on this weekend and throughout Memorial Day weekend.

High pressure overhead will continue to bring us a lot of dry and stable air. That means there will be hardly any cloud cover Saturday, which means there will be no rain, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Highs will range from 92 to 94 degrees Saturday across the interior portions of Central Florida. The east breeze will be gusting near 20 mph, keeping the temperature at the coast in the upper 80s.

Breezy, hot, and humid for the start of the holiday weekend. A few clouds here and there, but more sunshine than anything. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/07tlqQQ2C9 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 25, 2019





Here's a heads up for beach-goers: "Moderate to high rip currents are expected along all area beaches. Swim safe and near a lifeguard tower. Knowing your flag colors is also helpful to know all the hazards in and around the water," Cokinos said.

Keep in mind there won't be many clouds. Give yourself a break from the direct sunshine while out and about.

This will help prevent sunburn along with heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke. Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.



Late Saturday night, skies will remain clear. The wind will calm down and lows will linger around 71 degrees.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]



Sunday will be a little hotter, with temperatures near 94 degrees. On Memorial Day, temperatures will be closer to 96 degrees.

"Some areas may even get close to triple-digit heat," Cokinos said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.