Tropical depression expected to become Hurricane Imelda later this week

Tropical depression 10 is expected to become Hurricane Imelda later this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical depression has formed 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. ​​​​​



As of 11 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression 10 was moving toward the west-northwest 12 mph. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later Tuesday and become a hurricane before reaching the northern Leeward Islands, according to the NHC.

On its current track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday morning. The NHC predicts it will be a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds as of Tuesday morning are near 35 mph with some higher gusts. The system is expected to pick up speed over the next few days, according to the NHC.

It's still too early to know what tropical depression 10 means for Central Florida.

The Atlantic hurricane season has seen eight named storms so far this year. The most recent was Hurricane Humberto, which is still an active storm.

The next three named storms will be Imelda, Jerry and Karen.

The center of Humberto is expected to pass north of Bermuda Wednesday night, according to the latest NHC track.

Check back for updates.

Models for tropical depression 10 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

