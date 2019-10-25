Tropical depression 17 forms in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical depression 17 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and has its eye set on Louisiana.

Florida is out of the cone and will not feel any impact from the system, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

The depression is moving north at 16 mph with wind speeds of 35 mph. The system would be upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm if wind speeds reached 39 mph, but Bridges said that likely won't happen.

Instead, the storm will make its way north Friday but will likely begin to die out Saturday as it moves up through the middle of the country. By Sunday, Chicago residents will see some rain and impacts from the storm.

The next named storm will be called Olga. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

