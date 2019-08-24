Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla,- - The system east of the Lesser Antilles has now become tropical depression 5. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Dorian late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

After the storm passes by the Lesser Antilles, it is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. T.D. 5 is moving west at 12 mph with 35 mph sustained winds.

Computer forecasts are in line with the official NHC forecast.

