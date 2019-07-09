Tropical depression or storm expected to form in Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. - An area of low pressure over Georgia on Tuesday is expected to become a tropical system when it enters the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has an 80% chance of tropical development within the next five days.

"The system, over southwestern Georgia, is producing rain showers," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges siad. "The disturbance is expected to move south or southwest during the next day or so."

Once the disturbance is over warm waters, a tropical depression that could strengthen into a tropical storm, is likely to form.

"Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall later this week," Bridges said. "There will be several inches of rain, 3 to 5 inches, for the Florida Panhandle that could lead to flooding into the weekend."

With added moisture from the system, the Orlando area will see rain chances near 70% through Friday.

Computer models show the tropical system eventually moving toward Louisiana and Texas.

UPDATE: This system will move away from Florida. pic.twitter.com/qMwLG3kk9t — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 9, 2019

The next named storm will be called Barry.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

"It is all about the sea breeze action for the next couple of days in Central Florida, with rain chances at 70% through Friday," Bridges said.

High temperatures are going to be in the low 90s, close to the average for the next several days.

Rain chances are lower, at 40%, by Sunday, with a high of 94.

The main threat this afternoon will be flooding rain. pic.twitter.com/UNLxeSE1Rf — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 8, 2019

