Tropical disturbance could be a rainmaker for Central Florida

A trough of low pressure is producing widespread cloudiness showers and thunderstorms extending from the southeastern Bahamas northeast over the nearby Atlantic waters. The system could develop into a tropical depression as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although limited development of this system is expected Thursday, conditions will become a little more conducive for tropical cyclones' formation over the weekend.

A tropical depression is likely to develop as the system moves northwest over Florida, straight into southern Florida and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The timing on when it becomes a depression is still questionable.

The models are not in great agreement about where this thing will become a tropical depression. There's a chance it will develop into a depression with heavy rain and some stronger wind as it moves over South Florida. There's also a chance it will not develop until it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually into the panhandle of Florida.

A trough of low pressure is producing rain over the Bahamas and will bring rain to Florida.

The European model tries to bring it along the east coast of Florida on the general path that Dorian took.

Keep in mind it is not expected to strengthen into much more than an area of rain and stronger wind gusts.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon if necessary.

The hurricane center is giving the system a 50% chance of development within the next few days and 70% chance within the next five days.

Here's the bottom line: The system will be a rainmaker possibly bringing Florida, including Central Florida, between 2 and 4 inches of rain with the possibility of a few stronger storm with some intense wind gust depending on exactly where it goes and how strong it will be.

A separate tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde island is introducing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days for this system as a tropical depression early next week as it moves closer to the lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a zero percent chance of development within the next two days and a 40% chance of development within the next five days.

Rain chances for Thursday in Central Florida will be at 30%. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Friday and an 80% coverage of rain this Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s on Thursday in the upper 80s for Friday through the weekend.

