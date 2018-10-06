Tropical disturbance near Gulf of Mexico likely to develop further, experts say

A tropical disturbance in the Carribean Sea has an 80 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days, according to experts from the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance is currently sitting in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, east of northern Belize. NHC forecasters said that the environmental conditions surrounding the disturbance are favorable for the system to become more defined.

If the disturbance develops into a storm, it will be named Michael. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said the system is expected to be named by the end of the weekend or early next week, and will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The potential storm does not yet have a predicted path, but NHS experts said they will be watching it carefully.

The area will bring moisture, and subsequently, rain into Central Florida, regardless of whether it becomes a storm. This rain is predicted to start on Tuesday and linger through the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Leslie is still sitting in the Atlantic Ocean, and its latest predicted track is forecast to stay away from the U.S.

