Tropical moisture heads to Orlando area

A system of disturbed weather forms off the Bahamas and heads to Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A system of disturbed weather in the tropics will bring much-needed rain to the Orlando area over the weekend, but officials do not expect it to develop any further.

The large area of showers and thunderstorms was located near the Bahamas on Friday.

"This is an upper-level low that will not become tropical, nor will it become subtropical," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It will increase rain for Saturday and Sunday in Central Florida."

The National Hurricane Center issued a statement about the disturbance.

"A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas is associated with an upper-level low pressure system and a surface trough. The system is forecast to move westward over the Florida

peninsula on Saturday with no significant development. Locally, heavy rains and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Bahamas and southern Florida through this weekend. Please monitor

products from your local weather office for more details. No additional Special Outlooks on this system will be issued unless conditions warrant," the briefing said.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...low...near 0 percent.

Bridges said rain chances stand at 50 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.

"The rain will be off and on, so it won't be a total washout," Bridges said. "Our main concern will be a few thunderstorms."

The region will remain in an unsettled weather pattern for most of next week.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.95 inches.

This "upper low" will not develop into anything tropical, but it will bring rain for Saturday and for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XuVgQ5OdJQ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 4, 2018

