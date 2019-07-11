Tropical Storm Barry develops in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. - The second named storm of the season is getting more defind in the Gulf of Mexico as the storm continues to move away from central Florida.

As of 11 a.m. maximum sustained winds are 40 mph as it moves slowly west.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for part of the Louisaina coastline. Hurricane watches remain in effect for most of the Louisiana coast. Regardless of how strong Barry becomes, copious amounts of rain will likely fall. More than a foot of rain will be possible over a widespread area.

Barry will increase the rip current threat for Floridia, especially the west coast, but the main impacts will be felt along the north Gulf Coast.

