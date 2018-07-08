Tropical Storm Beryl weakens, Tropical Storm Chris no threat to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beryl weakened back into a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the 2018 season.

The storm downgraded from a category one hurricane around 11 a.m. Saturday. As of Saturday night, wind speeds are reported at 45 mph, which have slowed down since Friday night, and is moving west to northwest at 26 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is still expected to approach the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or early Monday, and move south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later on Monday night.

The storm is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Sunday evening as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday. The storm has barely moved since Saturday and no significant motion is expected in the next few days.

As of Sunday, Tropical Storm Chris has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. Tropical storm winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

"This will not impact Florida, but it could affect the Carolinas," Bridges said.

