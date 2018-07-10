Warm it up, Chris: Tropical storm brings drier air to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Believe it or not, a tropical storm is taking rain away from Central Florida.

"As Tropical Storm Chris continues to pull away from the U.S., we will see drier air working in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Rain chances will be low as Chris will pull most of the moisture away from Central Florida."

Chris, off the coast of the Carolinas, has sustained winds of 70 mph, with a minimal central pressure of 995 mba. It is nearly stationary, but will eventually move off to the northeast and make its way closer to Canada in the coming days.

Lower rain chances today as drier air moves in. Here is #FutureRadar at 5 PM today! Only a 20% coverage. pic.twitter.com/l3740x8Ekv — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 10, 2018

"Our rain chances will be much lower -- 20 percent -- from Tuesday through Thursday," Bridges said. "Of course, without much rain in the forecast, it will be all about the heat."

Orlando will see a high of 94 on Tuesday, 96 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 92. The record high in Orlando on July 10 is 99, set in 1980.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances jump to 30 percent on Friday and 40 percent on Friday and Saturday.

It's all about the heat! Highs today inland in the mid 90s. Near 90 along the coast. pic.twitter.com/X4AuoDGbCr — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl are producing gusty winds and heavy rain over Puerto Rico.

"Parts of the island could see up to 5 inches of rain," Bridges said.

The system is expected to move west-northwest across Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas later Tuesday.

The hurricane center is giving the remnants of Beryl a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.