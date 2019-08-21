Tropical Storm Chantal spins at sea; heat grips Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will be lower over the next few days in Central Florida, but the heat index will soar to near 105 degrees.

"We will still see the battle of the east and west coast sea-breezes, but the coverage won't be as widespread," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The east coast sea breeze will win the battle Wednesday, pushing storms west of I-75.

"This means the coastal counties of Flagler, Volusia and Brevard will see a lower coverage of rain at only 20%," Bridges said.

Some drier air and high pressure to our North will lead to lower rain chances today. Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/IjSWx3pmbY — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 21, 2019

The high in Orlando is expected to reach 94. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 99, set in 1925.

Rain chances will stay at 30% Thursday and Friday before jumping to 60% Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Chantal is spinning slowly over far North Atlantic, moving away from North America and posing no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center tracked the storm about 445 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, on Wednesday morning.

The weather service said Chantal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving toward the east at near 22 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles, mainly south of the center.

Chantal is expected to dissipate into a tropical depression in a couple of days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

There are currently no other systems to watch in the tropics.

The next named storm will be called Dorian.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.



