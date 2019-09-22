Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Tropical Storm Karen formed in the Atlantic east of the Windward Islands Sunday morning. Karen is expected to move northwest and then north toward Puerto Rico over the next several days.

Puerto Rico could feel tropical storm conditions Tuesday into Wednesday.

Impacts to Florida are unknown at this time. A large ridge of high pressure will be building in the southeast early next week.

That will generally help slow down Karen, adding to the uncertainty in where it goes beyond the middle of next week. Once hurricane hunters start recon missions in and around Karen, more confidence will be had in where Karen goes after it exits the Caribbean. Just something to be mindful of at this point. We will be pinpointing Karen for a long time.

