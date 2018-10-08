Tropical Storm Michael: 'This storm will be life-threatening'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical storm that rapidly formed southwest of Cuba could become a dangerous Category 2 hurricane by the time of an expected midweek landfall on the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has issued an order for a state of emergency for 26 counties to rush preparations in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area, freeing up resources and activating 500 members of the Florida National Guard.

"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Tropical Depression 14 swirls near Gulf of Mexico]

Michael became a tropical storm on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 50 mph. But it rapidly intensified, and its top winds clocked in at 60 mph by late Sunday evening.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

The storm is expected to gain hurricane status by Monday night or Tuesday as its core slowly crawls into the Gulf of Mexico, nearing the Florida Panhandle coast around midweek.

#Michael will make landfall as a possible Cat #2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon or evening in the panhandle. pic.twitter.com/GZcy1auYqN — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 8, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.