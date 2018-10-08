Tropical Storm Michael to push in humidity, increase rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday was a breezy day, with showers on and off. The Orlando airport reported half an inch of rain.

More showers from the Atlantic Ocean will continue overnight. Lows Sunday night will range from 72 in Ocala, 74 in Orlando and 78 in Palm Bay.

Limited sunshine on Monday will keep temperatures at 90 degrees or just a little lower. Rain chances will be at 30 percent, and it will be breezy again.

By Tuesday, Tropical Storm Michael will push extra moisture our way, and rain chances will jump to 60 percent for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A more normal 30 percent chance of rain returns by Friday. Lower humidity could arrive by the weekend.

In the tropics, Leslie continues to linger in the Atlantic, but is only a threat to shipping interest. However, Leslie will also contribute to a high rip-current threat.

Tropical Storm Michael bears watching as it approaches and enters the Gulf of Mexico. Advisories are being issued for the Florida Panhandle as Michael has the potential to become a Category 2 hurricane. Landfall is possible around Apalachicola late Wednesday.

