Tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Nestor moves north

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nestor isn't your typical tropical storm as it is part tropical and part non-tropical. Most of the weather associated with Nestor is on the east side of the storm.

Through Saturday afternoon, waves of heavy rain and strong storms will move in from the west. A few tornadoes will be possible through early Saturday afternoon. A tornado watch remains in effect until noon for all of Central Florida. Even after the watch expires, an isolated tornado will remain possible through the afternoon, but the threat will be relatively lower.

The wind will be gusty at times through Sunday morning, but most gusts should remain below tropical storm force (<39 mph). Things quiet down considerably later Saturday evening and into Sunday.

County By County Impacts:

