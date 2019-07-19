Tropical Update: Atlantic basin remains quiet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of the tropical Atlantic is currently unfavorable for storm development and it is expected to stay that way for at least the next five days.





Saharan dust off of the African continent is keeping things in check across much of the Central Atlantic. Wind shear is fairly strong through the Caribbean making development unlikely.

We are about three weeks away from the climatological period where Atlantic tropical activity ramps up. The peak of hurricane season isn't until the middle of September.

These quiet periods are a great time to review your family's emergency plan and to make sure you are prepared.

2019 News 6 hurricane special: https://www.clickorlando.com/video/hurricane-special-2019-getting-results-video

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.