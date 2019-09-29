Tropical update: New areas to to focus on in October

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Other than Hurricane Lorenzo in the Atlantic, there are no storms brewing in the Atlantic. With that said, over the next few days to weeks, the Cabo Verde season will shut down and the most common region for storm origination will be the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

The Caribbean has produced notable October storms such as Hazel, Opal, Mitch, Wilma, Matthew and just last year, Michael.

While we are on the downward swing of hurricane season, water temperatures are still extremely warm, especially in this part of the world. It is one of the reasons why these areas can produce very intense hurricanes and ones that rapidly intensify.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.