Tropical wave could bring even more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summertime storms will continue to rain on Central Florida over the next several days as the tropics are starting to heat up.

"A subtropical ridge of high pressure remains north of the Orlando area, ushering in a muggy, southeasterly flow on Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Models indicate a slightly lower overall shower and storm coverage than the last few days, especially for the coast."

The greatest potential for rain across coastal areas will be with any onshore-moving showers or convection developing as the sea breeze forms around noon.

Scattered showers and storms should then develop across the interior and shift west as the sea breeze pushes inland.

Rain chances will range from 30 percent along the coast to 40-50 percent west of I-95.

Isolated stronger storms will still be possible over the interior, with frequent lightning strikes, strong gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Highs in Orlando will be near 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

This weather pattern will linger through Saturday.

8am Tropic Update: The @NHC_Atlantic is now giving the low out in the far Eastern Atlantic a 90% chance of tropical development. Next storm name on the list is #Florence #news6 pic.twitter.com/MbFbOuipUX — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) August 30, 2018

"By Sunday and into your Labor Day, some computer models are hinting at the possibility of a weak tropical wave tracking near Florida," Campos said. "The timing of higher rain chances will be difficult to pinpoint due to some model inconsistencies, so the forecast will continue to remain at 50-60 percent, for now. We will continue to watch each model run and bring you the latest."

The tropical moisture currently sits just east of Puerto Rico.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said a wave off the African coast has a 90 percent chance of potential tropical development.

"During late August and early September, impressive tropical waves track west from the far eastern Atlantic," Campos said. "This time of the season is also termed the 'Cape Verde Island' season, due to the waves developing near those islands off the African coast."

The next named storm will be called Florence.





