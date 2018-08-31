Tropical wave could rain on your Labor Day holiday; Florence forming?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to watch two areas in the tropics.

Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

NHC officials said Friday morning that the weather system has a 90 percent chance of tropical development over the next two days.

Computer models show it tracking west and veering north. It's likely the system will stay out to sea.

Another area is a bit closer to home, near Hispaniola.

"This tropical wave is forecast to spread westward with a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This area will increase our rain chances by the end of the holiday Labor Day weekend."

Some model trends indicate the wave will have its greatest impact on Central Florida by Labor Day and Tuesday., with moisture continuing to enhance rain chances through midweek.

The forecast currently shows a 60-70 percent chance of rain area-wide, trending down to 50 percent for the rest of the week. Added cloud cover and early rain will keep highs in the upper 80s in the Orlando area.

Watching two areas in the Tropics. A tropical wave near Puerto Rico could bring us a bit more rain by Late Monday and into Tuesday (60-70%). We are NOT expecting a weekend washout. Don't worry about canceling your plans, just have a backup plan just incase. #news6 pic.twitter.com/ahHycKY7dG — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) August 31, 2018

Friday's forecast will be muggy, with some afternoon storms.

"Expect the rain coverage to be a little less, with rain chances at 20 percent for the northeast counties, and 50 percent in the south and western areas," Campos said. "A bit more sunshine will allow highs to reach the low 90s."

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91.

Little change is expected in the overall weather pattern through Sunday, with rain chances at 40-50 percent and highs near 90 degrees.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.