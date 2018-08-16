Tropics heat up as rain chances drop in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the tropics start to heat up, the Orlando area will see some relief from daily deluges.

A high of 93 is expected Thursday in Orlando, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain.

"A ridge of high pressure will continue to drag in drier air across Central Florida, dialing rain chances down," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "A few showers and storms could develop along with the sea breezes, merging inland by late afternoon."

A few storms will linger across the inland zones through the early evening.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Dry air will suppress our chances of rain to 20 percent for the weekend," Campos said. "With the lack of widespread rain and cloud cover, highs will run above average in the mid-90s."

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Ernesto, located in the far Northern Atlantic.

"It will continue to track over the water and won't be a concern for the U.S.," Campos said.

Another area of disturbed weather, about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands, has a 20 percent chance of potential development, hurricane officials said.

"Right now, it's nothing to worry about, but we'll keep an eye on it," Campos said.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.