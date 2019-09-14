Tropics staying hot, no immediate threat to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- - There are a few areas to be mindful of in the tropics, though no area is of immediate concern to Central Florida.

A wave of low pressure off the west coast of Florida has a 30 percent chance to develop into something tropical as it approaches Texas.

In the open waters of the Atlantic, a weak wave only has a 10 percent chance to develop as it nears the Lesser Antilles.

The area with the highest chance to be the next named storm at this time looks to be steered away from the United States later next week.

Saharan dust near Africa will limit development near the Cabo Verde islands. Development becomes more conducive closer to the Lesser Antilles.

