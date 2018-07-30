Trough will cause stormy week in Orlando area

Storms moving in over the Daytona Beach Pier on Thursday July 19, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong storms are expected Monday across Central Florida.

"Some storms will have winds greater than 60 mph, with heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, as well as frequent lightning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "An area of low pressure called a trough in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is acting as a mini-front and will help fire up storms."

Some will strike as early as noon, but most of the activity will develop after 2 p.m., and there will be a 70 percent coverage.

"This will be a real issue for the afternoon drive home across much of Central Florida," Bridges said.

The storms will linger into the early evening.

Expect a high of 90 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 100, set in 1961.

The rain is expected to last all week.

"Expect a 70 percent coverage on Tuesday through Thursday, with a 60 percent coverage on Friday.

Tracking the tropics

There are currently no concerns in the tropics.

